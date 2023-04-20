INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD was sent to the 2100 block of Dexter Street (near E. Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway) just before 5:30 a.m.

Police confirmed a man who was found shot at the scene has died. IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said the man was found lying outside in the road.

Burris urged the public to come forward if they know anything.

“Our community is frustrated. Our detectives are frustrated. Our officers are frustrated,” Burris said. “It’s not acceptable, and it’s not okay to shoot someone and take the life of another individual. A family has lost a father. A family has lost a brother. A family has lost a loved one today.”

IMPD asks people to call their homicide office at 317-327-3811.