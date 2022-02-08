SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A call for a loud disturbance led police to discover a victim who had been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Speedway.

According to the Speedway Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of W. 25th Street at around 5:40 p.m. on reports of a loud disturbance.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This is the first homicide of 2022 in Speedway.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.