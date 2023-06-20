INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 4440 Norwaldo Avenue around 9:00 a.m. just north of the State Fairgrounds and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

IMPD confirms that the victim died on the scene.

If anyone have information regarding to this incident are asked to call the Crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

