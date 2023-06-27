INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street.

The address comes back as the Budget 8 Inn, a controversial motel on Indy’s east side that has played host to several deadly shootings over the years. In January, two people were killed at the motel in an armed robbery that turned deadly.

Police said the latest victim was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, police have not revealed any additional information about the shooting as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.