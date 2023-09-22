INDIANAPOLIS —One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of N. Sherman Drive, just north of where Sherman crosses Massachusetts Avenue, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on report of a person shot.

The scene of the shooting on Sherman Drive on Sept. 22, 2023.

Officers reported arriving on scene and finding a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The driver of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly had what appeared to be a gunshot wound (or wounds).

It is unclear at this time if the victim was shot while driving or prior to getting behind the wheel and crashing.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.