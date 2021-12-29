1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting claimed one life on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at Creators’ Club around 3:27 p.m. at 2006 E. 46th Street, an area near 46th and Keystone.

After arriving, officers reportedly found an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the business.

This marks the 269th homicide in Indianapolis in 2021. Police said at this point last year, Indianapolis’s homicide number sat at 241.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.