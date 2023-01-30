INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot.

Officers reported locating one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.