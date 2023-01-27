The scene of the shooting near 96th and Village Way.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way.

Officers reported finding a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

At this time, police have not released any additional information as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.