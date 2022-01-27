Woman shot and killed while traveling in car on Indy’s northwest side, police say

The scene on 38th Street where 1 person was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed while traveling through a busy intersection near Newfields and Crown Hill Cemetery.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that had been driving through the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road/Doctor MLK Jr. Street just after 2:30 p.m. when she was struck by a bullet.

The driver of her vehicle was able to flag down a passerby who called 911, according to police, with officers responding in the area of W. 38th Street and N. White River Parkway Drive.

Police said the victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police noted the intersection as a heavily traveled area and hope for witnesses to come forward who may have witnessed anything of possible interest to investigators.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

This shooting comes less than an hour after police responded to a near east side critical shooting where a man was found shot in a car with a toddler in the backseat.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.