The scene of the shooting on Teddy Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.

Officers reported arriving at the apartment complex parking lot and discovering a woman in the driver’s seat of a car who had been shot and killed.

Police said a person of interest has been detained and that there is no threat to the public.

Police have not released any additional information at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.