INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly stabbing investigation is underway on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to a liquor store in the 4200 block of E. New York Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report. Police said officers arrived and found one victim with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The victim was originally transported in critical condition to a hospital, but police said the victim ended up succumbing to their injuries and being declared deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.