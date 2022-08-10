INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street.

Police said an adult male was shot right outside the entryway of the gas station. The victim was transported in critical condition to the hospital but wasn’t reported to be breathing. At the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses while gathering evidence and surveillance footage. Investigators do not believe the shooting to be a random act and said there was no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.