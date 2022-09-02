RICHMOND, Ind. — One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting Friday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to the 500 block South 10th Street after someone reported a person with a gun.

RPD said officers arrived to find a 31-year-old Richmond man who had been shot in his left hip/buttocks area. He was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Trevor Allen James, of Richmond, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail.

RPD said its investigation indicated that there was a domestic disturbance over a vehicle, a fight broke out, and weapons were involved. Police added that a search warrant for a residence was obtained, and two guns were recovered.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.