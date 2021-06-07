1 dead, 1 in critical condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating an east side shooting Monday that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue near 30th Street and Arlington Avenue.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. Monday.

IMPD found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police said one victim is currently in critical condition and the other was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated.