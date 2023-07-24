INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a late-night shooting on Sunday in Indianapolis’ far east side.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 10:48 p.m. in the 3800 block of Breen Drive. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound(s) at an apartment complex at 9100 Cavalier Ct. The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

According to IMPD’s release, one person has been detained.

This is developing news, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.