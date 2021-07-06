1 in critical condition after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A male is in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an apartment area in the 7000 block of Red Mill Drive around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male, believed to be an adult, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he was shot while in the parking lot – we don’t know what the circumstances were,” said one IMPD captain.

After the victim was shot, police believe he went to a neighbor’s house, knocked on the door, and asked them to call an ambulance.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police ask any witnesses to provide information at 317-262-8477 (TIPS.)