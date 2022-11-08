INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m.

Once there, they found a male victim in the parking lot of a liquor store with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD said that a couple of males jumped into a Dodge Challenger and fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital and IMPD said he is listed in critical condition.

They are uncertain of the victim and suspects knew each other at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.