INDIANAPOLIS — One person is injured in an early Monday morning shooting on Indy’s southeast side.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. to Churchman and Walker Avenue and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition but is stable.

Investigators said there are no witnesses and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers.