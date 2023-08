One injured in shooting near Arsenal Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 7:40 a.m. at 30th and Arsenal Avenue and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim is listed in stable condition, police said.

There is no additional information from the department as the investigation is ongoing.

