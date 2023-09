INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a late-night shooting on Indy’s southwest side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11:30 p.m. at the 7700 block of Belmac Lane and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, listed in serious condition but stable. There is no additional information from the department at this time.