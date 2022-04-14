INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed, and another seriously hurt in two separate shootings reported just minutes apart overnight Thursday.

IMPD officers were first sent to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Drive at 2:43 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Dispatchers then received a call for what was called a “gunshot scene” at 2:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Lafayette Road. The two scenes are about 17 miles apart.

Officers responding to the first call on N. Sherman initially went to the intersection of Sherman and 38th but didn’t find anything. They then went south on Sherman and found a male shooting victim inside a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was seen driving away north on Sherman in a white Ford F150 truck.

In the second shooting, police say a woman was seriously hurt. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information in this case.