INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others hurt in a shooting on the near east side early Friday morning.

According to IMPD, three people were reported shot around 4:20 a.m. on Brookside Parkway S. Drive near Gale Street. The address is across the street from Brookside Park.

One person was pronounced deceased, while two others were taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.