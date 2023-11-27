COLUMBUS, Ind. — Detectives with the Columbus Police Department are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting on Joseph Cox Court where one person was killed and another detained.

According to a social media post from CPD, officers were called around 4:45 p.m. Monday to the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court on report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, CPD said officers found an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead “a short time later,” according to police.

CPD said on Facebook that a “person of interest” was taken into custody by officers after being found near the residence where the shooting occurred.

“The investigation into the shooting is ongoing,” CPD said. “However, there is no threat to the public at this time.”

CPD said that “law enforcement resources” will remain in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Columbus police detectives by calling (812) 376-2600.