INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Meridian Street, not far from the Indiana War Memorial.

Police confirmed one victim had died due to the stabbing.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.