INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the near northwest side early Tuesday.

IMPD says they were sent to a report of a person down at W. 18th Street and Montcalm Street just before 5:30 a.m.

They confirmed a man with gunshot wounds was declared deceased at the crime scene.

There is no additional threat to the public.

Police ask people to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).