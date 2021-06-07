1 killed overnight in flurry of gun violence; IMPD investigating 4 reported shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead following an overnight full of gun violence in Indianapolis.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 10200 block of Churchill Court on the far east side. Officers were in the nearby area of 2100 N. Mitthoeffer when they heard shots fired. They then got a report of the shooting on Churchill Court.

According to IMPD, they observed a large party in the area, with anywhere from 50 to 100 people walking and leaving the area as they arrived.

Officers then found a man who had been shot lying in the street. The man was pronounced deceased by on-scene medics.

Timeline of reported shootings

The shooting was one of several reported overnight. Here is a timeline:

11:49 p.m. (Sunday): Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Orchard Avenue on the northeast side. One person there was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person is stable.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Orchard Avenue on the northeast side. One person there was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person is stable. 12:59 a.m. (Monday): A person was killed in a shooting in 10200 block of Churchill Court.

A person was killed in a shooting in 10200 block of Churchill Court. 1:55 a.m. (Monday): Police were called to the Budget 8 Inn motel on the east side. One person was said to be in critical condition after being shot.

Police were called to the Budget 8 Inn motel on the east side. One person was said to be in critical condition after being shot. 2:46 a.m. (Monday): One person was shot in the 3800 block of N. Meridian Street on the north side. That person was reported as a walk-in at IU Health Methodist Hospital.