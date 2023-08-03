INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old and an adult male are in custody as Indianapolis police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred on the city’s south side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Perry Street in response to the robbery of a person.

IMPD soon found the suspects near Garfield Park after a pursuit on foot in an alley east of Hoefgen Street.

Officers reportedly heard a gunshot during the chase but do not believe any shots were fired at officers, IMPD said.

IMPD then called for additional assistance from a K-9 unit, SWAT Team and Drone on the scene.

IMPD confirmed that a weapon was recovered along the route the suspects reportedly fled through.

The scene remains locked down as officers canvass the area for additional evidence.