Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning.

Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who had injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by police. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.