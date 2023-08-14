INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East Tabor Street and Draper Street. When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

It remains unclear if the shooting actually occurred on the street or somewhere else in the area, IMPD said.

In a press release sent at 5:18 p.m., IMPD reported that the victim had officially been pronounced dead.

Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. IMPD confirmed that no suspects are in custody yet in connection to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are on the scene and continuing to investigate the fatal shooting. IMPD is asking witnesses to come forward as it attempts to gather more information and evidence.

