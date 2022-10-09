ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park.

APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near the intersection of Rabile Avenue and W. 22nd Street, on report of a person shot.

Witnesses on the scene pointed officers to a nearby apartment where they found a “male subject” that had been shot. The victim received medical aid on scene before being taken to a local hospital, police said, but later died from his injuries.

APD’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to investigate. They currently have “multiple leads” and the investigation is active, APD said.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days by the Madison County Coroner, APD said, and they will officially determine a cause of death. The ID of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call APD Det. Ryan Prado at (765) 648-6755 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.