INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD confirms that a person died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:46 a.m., IMPD responded to the 8100 block of North Shadeland Ave. on a report of hit-and-run incident.

Police have confirmed with us that one person has died as a result of this incident.

There is no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by IMPD. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.