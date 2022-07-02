INDIANAPOLIS — A man described as being in his 50s is dead following a shooting Saturday night on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded a little before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of E. 34th Street on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

An initial report from IMPD listed the victim, who officers said was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and appeared to be in his 50s, in critical condition. However, officials confirmed he died shortly after.

IMPD officers on scene of the shooting said the incident started as an argument between the shooter and the victim. However, it is unclear what the argument was about and the shooter fled without description after firing.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.