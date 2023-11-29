INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning disturbance that led to a deadly shooting on the southwest side.

IMPD responded to a call of a person shot just after 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Holt Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a male lying in the road. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samone Burris, public information officer for the department, said this started as a disturbance. At some point, a third party intervened in the dispute, and shots were fired.

Police didn’t disclose the age of the victim. They did, however, reveal that a teenager was taken into custody for questioning. Burris told reporters the teen is believed to be the person who intervened and fired the shots. The nature of the disturbance remains under investigation.

As of 5:40 a.m., police hadn’t made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the encounter to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.