INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street.

Officers reported finding a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound.

At this time, police haven’t released any additional information as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.