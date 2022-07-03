INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 7:20 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Dr. on the city’s northwest side on report of a person shot.

When IMPD arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 2nd death and 6th violent incident that has occurred in Indianapolis between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.