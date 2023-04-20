INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis in what has turned out to be a violent Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Breen Drive and N. Brentwood Ave, near 38th and Post Road just before 7 a.m.

IMPD has not revealed any other details.

This is the third fatal shooting in Indianapolis since 8:30 p.m. and the sixth shooting overall. One person was killed on the near northeast side at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, and another person was killed on the near northwest side around 5:35 a.m. Thurday.

This story will be updated.