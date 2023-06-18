INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one teen was shot and killed on the city’s west side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lohr Rd. around 9:48 a.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.