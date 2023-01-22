INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detective investigating the killing of a man on the city’s east side.

Police officers responded to the 4800 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

Neighborhood witnesses tell FOX59 news that the man was shot to death on the sidewalk next to his car, a red Cadillac, outside of a large 2-story home where he rented an apartment.

Witnesses said two assailants were spotted running northbound in the alley from the scene. Detectives are now speaking to neighbors and seeking surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Russ McQuaid contributed to this report.