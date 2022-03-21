INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed one person was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday.

Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and Franklin Road.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they died. Their gender and age has not been disclosed.

We’re told the victim was found at the scene of a car crash and may have been in the car when he or she was shot.

A female that was in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.