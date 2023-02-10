INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim is being transported to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.