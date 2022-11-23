The scene of the shooting on English and Parker.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.

Police said officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was said to be in serious condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.