The scene of the shooting at 1701 E. 25th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers reported finding one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased.

Online listings show a funeral was being held at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church prior to the shooting.

Police have not released any additional information at this time as the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.