The scene of a shooting on 34th and Sherman on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot.

Police said that officers arrived on scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the person was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.