The scene of the shooting at a Speedway gas station on 116th Street in Fishers.

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting investigation is underway after at least one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Speedway gas station located roughly a block west of E. 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

At this time, police are not aware of how severe the victim’s injury is.

The crime scene is still active and the investigation ongoing with more information expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.