INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the city’s far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Marshall Dr. around 11:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.