INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s west side after a man was shot and injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Country Club Road.

Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Police said the victim was in critical condition.

According to IMPD, two men were involved in a road rage exchange at a stoplight, which resulted in the suspect firing gunshots at the victim. The suspect immediately provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics arrived on scene.

IMPD Captain Kimberly Young says it’s tragic and sad seeing the road rage incidents and gives her condolences to the families involved.

“It’s just sad and tragic that this happened and that this occurred, you know we are praying for the families. And the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, you know we’re hurt when these things occur and we just thank god they surrendered early to try to save the person, but he is in critical, but we hope everything works out well.”

Police have arrested 22-year-old Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay, the suspect, for attempted murder.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.