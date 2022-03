INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting just outside of Beech Grove on Indy’s southeast side.

According to IMPD, a man was found shot in the ankle outside of the La Quinta Inn on Victory Drive near the I-465 and Emerson interchange just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Shell casings were found outside the hotel by investigators.

The victim was listed in good condition at last check.

This is an open investigation.