INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s south side left one person seriously injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of Hardegan Street just before 7 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Police said officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was listed in serious condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.