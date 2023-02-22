The scene of the shooting on Thompson Road on Feb. 22, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and critically injured inside a gas station on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a BP gas station in the 4900 block of E. Thompson Road — located just a block west from the intersection of Thompson and Emerson — at around 1:12 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Officers reported finding one adult male who was listed in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police stated that detectives believe the shooting began as a disturbance inside the gas station that turned into multiple shots being fired. The victim was found just outside the entrance doors to the gas station.

“People need to find a different way to resolve issues,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

At this time, police haven’t released any further information as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.