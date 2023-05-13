UPDATE:

Authorities announced on Monday that the man taken to the hospital in critical condition — identified as 47-year-old Brook K. Linton — has died. Police said they suspect him of shooting Angela Clymer, who died, and another man before turning the gun on himself.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DALEVILLE, Ind. — One female has died, one male is in critical condition and another male was shot in the head in Daleville, according to a press from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Friday to the 11000 block of W. Corner Rd. on a report of a possible shooting in Daleville when a man drove himself to a local business bleeding from his head saying that he had been shot.

This man also informed police that two additional victims were believed to be shot at another location. He was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for further care.

Upon arriving at the home, police noticed two people laying on the porch, one male and one female. The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The man on the porch was taken to a Muncie hospital in critical condition.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and believe everyone to be accounted for. Officers have also stated that no names will be released until family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and information will be updated as it becomes available.